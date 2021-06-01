Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver left Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning after getting hit by a foul tip.
Garver appeared to get hit in the groin area by a foul off the bat of Trey Mancini. He was replaced by Ben Rortvedt.
--Field Level Media
