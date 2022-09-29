Jake Cave went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored and Gio Urshela also had three hits as the Minnesota Twins moved into a tie for second place in the American League Central with an 8-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night in Minneapolis.
Luis Arraez went 2-for-5 with an RBI to boost his average to .313 to move into a tie for the AL batting lead with Aaron Judge. Matt Wallner had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs while Jose Miranda went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. It was Miranda's fourth consecutive multi-hit game.
Caleb Thielbar (4-2) retired all four batters he faced in relief of starter Josh Winder to pick up the victory for the Twins (76-79).
Josh Harrison had two hits and two runs and Jose Abreu had two hits and an RBI for Chicago (76-79), which suffered its eighth straight loss. Johnny Cueto (7-10) lost his fourth consecutive start, allowing six runs on 10 hits. He walked one and struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings.
Chicago took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single by Yasmani Grandal and a sacrifice fly by Harrison.
Minnesota started the bottom of the second with four straight hits, including an RBI single by Cave and a two-run double by Wallner to take a 3-2 lead.
The Twins made it 5-2 in the fourth on an RBI single by Wallner followed by a double-play grounder by Ryan Jeffers that drove in Cave, who had doubled.
The White Sox cut it to 5-3 in the fifth on an RBI single by Abreu. Minnesota extended its lead to 6-3 an inning later when Chicago reliever Jake Diekman walked pinch hitter Gilberto Celestino with the bases loaded.
Andrew Vaughn's RBI single in the seventh trimmed the lead to 6-4, but Minnesota added insurance runs on an RBI double by Miranda in its half of the frame and an RBI single by Arraez in the eighth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.