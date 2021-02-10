The Minnesota Twins on Wednesday announced the signing of slugger Nelson Cruz to a one-year contract.
Terms were not released but reports put the deal at $13 million.
The 40-year-old designated hitter finished sixth in MVP voting last season after posting a .303 average, 16 home runs and 33 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season. In his two seasons with the Twins, Cruz has hit .308/.394/.626 with 57 home runs and 141 RBIs in 173 games.
Cruz is a six-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger winner in 16 seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers (2005), Texas Rangers (2006-13), Baltimore Orioles (2014), Seattle Mariners (2015-18) and Twins. He's a career .278/.347/.529 hitter with 417 homers. He's 223 hits away from 2,000 for his career.
The Twins signed Cruz to a one-year, $14 million deal in 2019 and exercised their team option for $12 million last season.
Cruz has posted back-to-back .300 seasons for the first time in his career.
--Field Level Media
