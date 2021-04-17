Saturday night's scheduled game between the Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing involving members of the Twins organization.

Sunday's game has been postponed, too.

At least one Twins player had a positive COVID-19 test on Saturday, according to The Athletic.

Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons tested positive and was placed on the COVID list Wednesday, forcing him to miss the team's road trip.

A Twins staff member tested positive Friday, forcing a group of other staff into contact-tracing quarantines, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.