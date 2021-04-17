Saturday night's scheduled game between the Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing involving members of the Twins organization.
Sunday's game has been postponed, too.
At least one Twins player had a positive COVID-19 test on Saturday, according to The Athletic.
Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons tested positive and was placed on the COVID list Wednesday, forcing him to miss the team's road trip.
A Twins staff member tested positive Friday, forcing a group of other staff into contact-tracing quarantines, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.