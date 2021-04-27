The two April games between Minnesota and the Los Angeles Angels that were postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Twins organization will be made up as a May 20 doubleheader, MLB announced Tuesday.
May 20 had been an off day for both teams. It will be a traditional doubleheader in Anaheim starting at 4:07 p.m. ET.
The Twins-Angels began their three-game set on April 16, but the April 17-18 games were postponed due to multiple Minnesota players and staff testing positive for COVID. The Twins had three games postponed overall.
--Field Level Media
