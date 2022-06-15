Minnesota Twins right-hander Sonny Gray was activated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the host Seattle Mariners.

Gray has been sidelined by a right pectoral strain. He was placed on the injured list on June 2, retroactive to May 30.

Gray, 32, is 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA in seven starts for Minnesota this season.

He owns an 85-73 record with a 3.58 ERA in 231 career appearances (221 starts) with the Oakland Athletics (2013-17), New York Yankees (2017-18), Cincinnati Reds (2019-21) and Twins.

In a corresponding move, the Twins optioned left-hander Jovani Moran to Triple-A St. Paul.

Moran, 25, posted a 1.74 ERA in eight appearances without a decision this season with Minnesota.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In