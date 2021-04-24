The Minnesota Twins activated left-handed reliever Caleb Thielbar from the COVID-19 injured list on Saturday and returned right-hander Luke Farrell to the alternate training site.
Thielbar, 34, was placed on the list Tuesday after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
He has appeared in five games out of the bullpen this season, fanning 15 batters and walking one in seven innings. He has allowed four runs on nine hits, including three home runs.
Thielbar is 7-4 with a 2.79 ERA in 131 career appearances with the Twins.
Farrell, 29, walked two batters and struck out one in a scoreless inning of relief Tuesday against the Oakland A's.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.