The Minnesota Twins activated right-hander Kenta Maeda from the 10-day injured list to start Monday night against the host Seattle Mariners.
Maeda had been sidelined due to groin and arm issues. The 33-year-old last pitched for the Twins on May 22.
Maeda is 2-2 with a 5.27 ERA in nine starts this season.
The Twins also placed right-hander Michael Pineda (elbow) and outfielder Rob Refsnyder (hamstring) on the 10-day IL and recalled utility player Luis Arraez (shoulder) after a two-game rehab stint.
Pineda departed Sunday's game against the Houston Astros after four innings due to the injury. He gave up three runs and six hits and took the loss.
Pineda, 32, is 3-4 with a 3.70 ERA in 11 starts this season.
Refsynder, 30, is batting .321 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 18 games. Arraez, 24, is hitting .277 with one homer and 14 RBIs in 39 major league games.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.