The Minnesota Twins acquired veteran right-hander Sonny Gray from the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.
The Twins also received minor league right-hander Francis Peguero in a trade that sent minor league right-hander Chase Petty to the Reds.
A two-time All-Star, Gray went 7-9 with a 4.19 ERA in 26 starts in 2021, striking out 155 batters in 135.1 innings.
Entering his 10th season, Gray is 82-72 with a 3.61 ERA in 223 games (214 starts) with the Oakland Athletics (2013-17), New York Yankees (2017-18) and Reds.
The 32-year-old Gray was an All-Star in 2015 and 2019, finishing third in the American League Cy Young Award voting in the former after going 14-7 with a 2.73 ERA for the A's.
Peguero, 24, is 2-6 with a 4.72 ERA and 17 saves in 74 relief appearances in the minors since 2017.
Petty, who turns 19 next month, was a first-round pick in 2021 and made two appearances in the Florida Complex League last season.
--Field Level Media
