Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins announced Thursday he's heading for the NFL, a day after he won the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the best defensive player in college football.
He's leaving the program immediately and won't play in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 31 when Tulsa (6-2) faces Mississippi State (3-7) in Fort Worth, Texas.
"In support of my family and my dreams, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft and I am turning my focus towards preparing for this dream," he posted to Twitter. "I wish all my teammates the best of luck in the Armed Forces Bowl."
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound junior registered 53 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles in eight games for the Golden Hurricane. He returned two picks for touchdowns: 38 yards at South Florida (Oct. 23) and 96 yards vs. Tulane (Nov. 19).
