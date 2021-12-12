Tulane has temporarily shut down its men's basketball program due to multiple positive cases of COVID-19, the school said.

The Green Wave canceled a road game against Texas A&M on Tuesday and a home game vs. Grambling State on Saturday.

The program also won't conduct any organized team activities during the shutdown.

Tulane next is slated to play Dec. 21 at home against crosstown rival New Orleans.

The Green Wave (3-6) lost 86-72 to College of Charleston on Tuesday in their most recent contest.

--Field Level Media

