Tuesday night's game between the Carolina Hurricanes and host Nashville Predators has been postponed.
"The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the league announced.
The teams played on Monday night in Nashville, with Carolina posting a 4-2 win.
No makeup date was announced.
TSN reported the postponement was related to COVID-19 concerns within the Hurricanes.
Carolina captain Jordan Staal was placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list on Friday and has not played since a season-opening 3-0 win at Detroit last Thursday.
The Hurricanes are scheduled to return to Raleigh, N.C., for a six-game homestand starting Thursday night against the Florida Panthers.
The Predators return to the ice Friday night on the road against the Dallas Stars.
--Field Level Media
