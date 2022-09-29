Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher during Thursday night's contest against the Cincinnati Bengals with a possible head injury.
Tagovailoa was down on the field for approximately 10 minutes after the injury that occurred with 5:43 remaining in the second quarter.
Shortly before halftime, the Dolphins announced that Tagovailoa was conscious but was being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with head and neck injuries.
Tagovailoa was sacked by Cincinnati's Josh Tupou and swung to the ground violently. His head and upper back hit the turf hard and his fingers spasmed in an odd manner.
The injury comes four days after Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills and returned after passing the concussion protocol.
He said Tuesday that he didn't injure his head against the Bills. He was active for Thursday's game after being listed on the injury report with back and ankle injuries.
Teddy Bridgewater replaced Tagovailoa, who completed 8 of 14 passes for 110 yards and one interception. Miami trailed 7-6 at the time.
