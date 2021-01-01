Sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe is stepping away from the West Virginia program for personal reasons, the school announced Friday.
The Mountaineers, ranked No. 9 in the country, did not rule out a return but did not provide a timetable for one either.
"Oscar has our full support, and we certainly wish him the best during this time," West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said in a statement.
The 6-foot-9 Tshiebwe was averaging 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game after leading the Mountaineers last season in both categories as a freshman. Tshiebwe was named to the All-Big 12 second team and was a unanimous selection to the conference All-Freshman team in 2019-20. He started 31 games last season.
Tshiebwe was the third McDonald's All-American to play at West Virginia and the first since 1996 (Greg Simpson).
The Mountaineers (8-2, 1-1 Big 12) are scheduled to play at Oklahoma on Saturday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.