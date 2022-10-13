Troy Terry scored twice, including on a breakaway 55 seconds into overtime, and added an assist as the Anaheim Ducks rallied for a 5-4 victory against the visiting Seattle Kraken in the NHL season opener for both teams Wednesday night.
Ryan Strome had a goal and two assists, Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for the Ducks, who trailed 4-2 with just over 10 minutes remaining in regulation. Rookie Mason McTavish and veteran John Klingberg had two assists apiece and goaltender John Gibson made 44 saves.
Rookie Matty Beniers had a goal and an assist and Andre Burakovsky, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jared McCann also scored for the Kraken, who went 3-for-5 on the power play. Justin Schultz had two assists and Philipp Grubauer stopped 22 of 27 shots.
The winner came after Gibson stopped a Seattle breakaway. The goalie corralled the rebound and sent a lead pass ahead for Terry, who skated in and beat Grubauer with a backhander. Gibson collected an assist on the play.
Beniers gave the Kraken a 4-2 lead at 4:09 of the third as he knocked home a rebound off a shot by Jaden Schwartz.
The Ducks tied it as Vatrano scored on a wrister from the top of the faceoff circle at 9:56 and Zegras hammered home a slap shot from the right faceoff dot with the man advantage at 13:23 to make it 4-4.
Terry gave the Ducks the lead just 51 seconds into the game. Strome forced a turnover behind the net and got the puck to McTavish in the lower-left circle. McTavish immediately sent a backhanded pass to Terry in the slot and he wristed a shot into the upper right corner of the net.
The Kraken took a 3-1 lead on power-play goals by McCann midway through the first and Burakovsky and Bjorkstrand in the opening 6:28 of the second.
Strome pulled the Ducks within 3-2 with a power-play goal at 18:24 of the second.
