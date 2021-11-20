Tristan Jarry earned his second straight shutout and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0 on Saturday night.
Jarry made 26 saves in picking up his ninth career shutout and the second this season. He was in goal Thursday for a 6-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens.
Jake Guentzel and Jeff Carter scored for the Penguins, who won their second game in a row following a three-game losing streak.
Jack Campbell stopped 29 shots for the Maple Leafs, who had a five-game win streak end.
Pittsburgh had a 9-7 advantage in shots on goal after one period and led 2-0.
Toronto's Mitchell Marner clanked a wrist shot off the crossbar at 3:02.
Guentzel received a pass from Bryan Rust and cut toward the slot before scoring his seventh goal of the season -- and sixth in his past nine games -- on a backhand at 5:46. Brian Dumoulin earned the other assist. Guentzel has scored in four straight games.
Jarry stopped Nick Ritchie's tip from the low slot on a pass from Marner at 11:24.
Carter scored his fourth of the season at 17:15, beating Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin to convert Jason Zucker's pass. Kasperi Kapanen, a former Maple Leaf, chipped the puck from the Pittsburgh defensive zone.
Jarry stopped Wayne Simmonds on a close-in chance at 7:21 of the second period.
Toronto's William Nylander hit the crossbar with a wrist shot at 12:32 of the second.
The Maple Leafs failed to take advantage of a power play midway through the second period.
Each team had 17 shots on goal after the second period.
Pierre Engvall was in alone and hit the post at 2:57 of the third period.
Toronto did not have a shot on goal on a power play in the middle of the third.
Toronto had a five-on-three power play for 1:49 late in the third but Jarry was solid and when the penalties were done, it was Campbell who had to make a big save.
The Penguins defeated the Maple Leafs 7-1 on Oct. 23 at Pittsburgh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.