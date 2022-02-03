The 2022 Triple-A season has been extended by six games to 150, Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced Thursday.

The season is scheduled to start April 5 and end Sept. 28.

"The additional games help Triple-A baseball better align with the Major League season," MiLB said in the news release.

The 150-game schedule will be the longest in minor leagues since 1964. International League teams played 154 while Pacific Coast League franchises played 156 that season.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.