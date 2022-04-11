Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story will miss his second straight game Monday because of flu-like symptoms.

The Red Sox open a three-game series against the Tigers, and manager Alex Cora told MLB Network Radio on Monday that Story traveled to Detroit apart from the team.

Story tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Story was the big offseason acquisition for the Red Sox, signing a six-year, $140 million contract as a free agent.

The 29-year-old batted .251 with 24 home runs and 75 RBIs in 2021 for the Rockies. He was a .272 hitter with 158 homers, 450 RBIs and 100 stolen bases in 745 games with Colorado.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In