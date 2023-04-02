Trent Grisham and Xander Bogaerts homered in the third inning and Seth Lugo took a shutout into the seventh inning of his team debut as the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting Colorado Rockies 3-1 Sunday afternoon to earn a split of their season-opening series.
Grisham homered to center off Rockies starter Austin Gomber with one out in the third for the game's first run. The Padres center fielder drove an 0-1 pitch 419 feet for his 12th career homer against the Rockies.
Jose Azocar followed with an infield single up the third-base line to bring up Bogaerts, who hit his second homer in as many games -- pulling a breaking ball 413 feet, the ball landing in the second balcony of the Western Metal Building down the left field line at Petco Park.
Lugo, who joined the Padres as a free agent last December, allowed one run on four hits and no walks with seven strikeouts over seven innings. He threw only 93 pitches.
Colorado's only run was a one-out home run in the seventh by Ryan McMahon.
Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon hit back-to-back singles in the first to put Rockies at the corners with one out. But Lugo retired C.J. Cron on a comebacker and McMahon on a fly to center. After Blackmon's single, Lugo retired 14 straight Rockies before Brian Serven led off the sixth with a single.
Lugo was making his first regular-season start since 2020 after exclusively coming out of the New York Mets' bullpen in the past two seasons.
After Lugo departed, Luis Garcia struck out two in a scoreless eighth and Josh Hader picked up his first save of the season with a perfect ninth.
Free agent addition Bogaerts went 6-for-14 in his first four games with the Padres with two doubles, two homers and five RBIs.
The four-game series drew 174,915, a record for a four-game series at Petco Park. The game was played in two hours and three minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.