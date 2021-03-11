Tre Mann finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help Florida shake off upset-minded Vanderbilt and advance to the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament with a 69-63 victory on Thursday afternoon in Nashville.
The Gators (14-8) -- the tournament's No. 5 seed -- swept their three meetings this season with the 12th-seeded Commodores (9-16), who were led by Scotty Pippen Jr.'s 23 points, including 10-for-10 shooting from the free throw line. It was also the Gators' first win when scoring under 70 points this season.
Florida plays No. 4 seed Tennessee (17-7) in the quarterfinals on Friday afternoon. The teams split during the regular season with the Volunteers winning the most recent matchup last Sunday, 65-54, in Knoxville.
Mann shot 7-for-12 from the field and came up with the key plays down the stretch to secure the victory for the Gators, who snapped a two-game skid.
Mann's jumper with 53 seconds left gave Florida a 66-63 lead. Vanderbilt's Trey Thomas, who finished with 12 points, had an open look at the other end for a tie, but missed a 3-pointer with 31 seconds to go. Mann was fouled and hit one of two free throws to help put the game away.
The Gators used a 12-2 run over the final 5:30 of the first half, capped by a pair of triples by Noah Locke, to open up a 34-22 lead at the break. Locke scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half.
But the typically sharp-shooting Commodores, who entered the game averaging 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, hit a pair of threes quickly to open the second half. Vanderbilt took a 55-54 lead with 8:39 left in the second half on an 11-0 run powered by three triples by Thomas.
Vanderbilt matched their season average of 3-pointers madel, but shot only 29 percent from beyond the arc (9-of-31).
Pippen Jr., who averaged 25 points during the first two games against the Gators, shot 6-of-19 from the field and made only 1-of-7 three-point attempts.
Tyree Appleby chipped in 12 points and four assists off the Gators bench. D.J. Harvey totaled 12 points and five rebounds for the Commodores.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.