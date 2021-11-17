Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season and Indiana held off a late St. John's comeback to beat the Red Storm 76-74 Wednesday in Bloomington, Ind.
After Xavier Johnson made 1-of-2 free throws with 8.4 seconds left to put Indiana up 76-74, St. John's had a chance to win the game. But forward Julian Champagnie was unable to get a turnaround 22-footer to fall over a double team as time expired.
Champagnie led all scorers with 32 points. Stef Smith added 16 points for the Red Storm (2-1) and Posh Alexander had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Race Thompson added 15 points for Indiana (3-0), including a running shot in the lane that put the Hoosiers up 75-72 with under 30 seconds remaining.
St. John's rallied back from a 12-point halftime deficit to tie the score twice in the second half but was unable to take the lead. After Champagnie tied the score at 65 with a 3-pointer with 4:25 left, Indiana answered with a hook shot from Jackson-Davis and a transition basket from Thompson to go up 69-65 with 3:39 remaining.
Indiana freshman Tamar Bates scored 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting, helping Indiana build a 39-27 halftime lead. The Hoosiers scored 10 first-half points off nine St. John's turnovers.
After a Champagnie 3-pointer cut the Indiana lead to 20-14, the Hoosiers answered with a 7-0 run. St. John's starting guard Montez Mathis was ejected during the run on a Flagrant 2 call after he raked Indiana's Trey Galloway across the face on a transition layup. Miller Kopp made both technical free throws, and then Bates hit a jumper to put Indiana up 27-14.
Indiana took its biggest lead of the half, 39-25, on an inside basket by Jackson-Davis with a minute left in the half. Champagnie answered for St. John's with a driving layup to create a 12-point halftime deficit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.