Trayce Jackson-Davis had 31 points and 15 rebounds as Indiana won its third consecutive Big Ten game by defeating Michigan State 82-69 on Sunday at Bloomington, Ind.
Jackson-Davis also contributed five blocks and four assists for Indiana (13-6, 4-4).
Tamar Bates supplied 17 points, including five 3-pointers, while Trey Galloway had 17 points and three assists for the Hoosiers.
Joey Hauser led Michigan State (13-7, 5-4) with 22 points and six rebounds. Jaden Akins had 15 points, A.J. Hoggard added 11 and Jaxon Kohler chipped in nine points with six rebounds.
Indiana's reserves played a big role as they outscored Michigan State's bench 25-9.
The Spartans were limited to six assists on 23 made baskets. Indiana also had a 34-26 advantage in points in the paint and knocked down nine 3-pointers, compared to four by the Spartans.
Indiana scored 11 points off seven Michigan State turnovers in the first half while gaining a 37-32 halftime advantage.
Hauser scored 11 points in the first six minutes as the Spartans grabbed a nine-point lead. After Walker gave Michigan State a 25-16 lead with a layup, Indiana reeled off 10 unanswered points, including four from Jackson-Davis.
Kohler made two consecutive baskets for a 29-26 Spartans advantage but the Hoosiers finished the half with a 11-3 run. Bates made a pair of 3-pointers and Jackson-Davis had a three-point play during that stretch.
A 7-0 spurt early in the second half allowed Michigan State to temporarily regain the lead at 44-42. Akins scored the last four of those points.
Over the next few minutes, the teams traded baskets as neither side led by more than three points. Bates then made another 3-pointer with 12 minutes left to give the Hoosiers a 57-51 lead. Galloway followed with a layup.
A putback by Jackson-Davis gave Indiana a 64-55 with seven minutes remaining. Bates then provided a 12-point lead with a 3-pointer.
Jackson-Davis' three-point play with 5:17 remaining made it 72-57.
The Spartans were unable to get the deficit below double digits the rest of the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.