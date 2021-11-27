Trayce Jackson-Davis fired in a career-high 43 points Saturday night as Indiana overcame a second-half deficit to top Marshall 90-79 in Bloomington, Ind.
Jackson-Davis sank 18 of 24 shots from the field and 7 of 9 at the foul line while blocking five shots as the Hoosiers (6-0) remained unbeaten under first-year coach Mike Woodson.
Xavier Johnson supplied 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, including the one that set up Jackson-Davis' jam that gave Indiana its first 40-point game since Alan Henderson did it in 1994.
Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points for the Thundering Herd (4-2), which also got 20 from Andrew Taylor and 16 points from Obinna Anochili-Killen. But they couldn't get enough stops, particularly in the second half, when the Hoosiers canned 18 of 28 from the field.
Indiana took control early after halftime with a 20-6 burst that gave it a 61-48 advantage. Jackson-Davis scored 11 points in the run, all in the first 5:04 of the half. Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp capped the spurt with a 3-pointer at the 14:36 mark.
Marshall fought back within 72-69 on two foul shots by Kinsey with 7:06 left, but Johnson polished off a 9-0 burst with a 3-pointer and a short jumper that made it 81-69 with 4:37 remaining.
The teams traded the lead nine times with six lead changes in a fast-paced first half that saw both can better than 50 percent of their shots. Indiana leaned on Jackson-Davis while Marshall went for a more balanced attack.
Jackson-Davis dunked for a 15-13 Hoosiers lead with 13:09 left in the half, but the Herd rattled off 17 unanswered points for a 34-22 advantage after Mikel Beyers canned a turnaround jumper at the six-minute mark.
The half's remainder belonged to Indiana. In fact, it even regained a brief lead after Johnson sank two foul shots with 2:10 remaining for a 39-38 edge. However, Marshall had the last say when Kinsey drove for a layup as time expired, putting ahead 42-41 at intermission.
The Herd converted 57.6 percent from the field and scored 11 points off nine turnovers.
