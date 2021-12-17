Patrick Mahomes tossed a shallow cross that Travis Kelce turned into a 34-yard touchdown in overtime Thursday as the Kansas City Chiefs won their seventh straight by downing the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 at Inglewood, Calif.
The win widened the AFC West lead for the Chiefs (10-4) as they won their eighth straight road game against the Chargers (8-6).
Mahomes overcame two turnovers, including an interception at his own 4-yard line, and a misfired pass to a wide-open receiver on fourth-and-goal. He finished 31 of 47 for 410 yards, with three touchdowns and one pick. Kelce recorded a career-best 191 yards and two TDs on 10 receptions.
Los Angeles gave the ball away three times on downs, once on a fumble and once on an interception.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 236 yards, going 22 of 38 with two touchdowns. Justin Jackson led a strong mix of Los Angeles rushers, gaining 86 of the Chargers' 192 yards on the ground.
The teams each scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, with the Chiefs using a two-point conversion to forge a tie. The last score in regulation came with 1:16 left on a 7-yard Mahomes strike to Kelce, who set up another TD with a 69-yard catch.
Herbert, who was named the AFC player of the week for each of his past two performances, generated second-quarter touchdowns on his own 1-yard rush and a 4-yard pass to Jalen Guyton, giving the Chargers a 14-10 halftime lead.
Los Angeles could have grabbed a larger margin but failed on fourth-and-goal opportunities on its first and last drives of the half.
In the first quarter, Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. could not handle a pass in the back of the end zone, then landed awkwardly on his head and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. He was listed in stable condition late in the game.
On the final play of the half, the Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen knocked down a pass by Herbert, keeping Los Angeles from cashing in on a strip-sack by Joey Bosa.
The Chiefs established a 10-0 margin by scoring on their first two possessions.
Kansas City generated seven first downs on its first drive, moving 95 yards to put Michael Burton in position for a 7-yard TD burst on its first possession. The Chiefs got a 30-yard field goal from Harrison Butker early in the second quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.