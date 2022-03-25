Free-agent offensive tackle Fred Johnson agreed to a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN reported Friday.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Johnson, 24, initially signed a one-year deal to remain with the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday, however he was waived on Wednesday. The move came on the heels of the Bengals adding guard Alex Cappa, center Ted Karras and offensive tackle La'el Collins.
Johnson likely will compete for a backup position behind Pro Bowl selection Tristan Wirfs. The 6-foot-7, 326-pound Johnson appeared in 23 games (eight starts) in three seasons with the Bengals after entering the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent.
--The New Orleans Saints signed former Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen to a one-year deal.
Sorensen, 32, spent his first eight seasons in the league in Kansas City but told reporters Friday he knew the Chiefs were headed in a different direction.
Sorensen signed with the Chiefs as undrafted free agent, got cut but caught on with the practice squad. He went on to play in 111 games (39 starts), recording 12 interceptions, 4.5 sacks and 407 tackles. He played in 62 percent of the team's defensive snaps in 2021 and 35 percent of special teams snaps.
--The Cleveland Browns made it official with quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
Terms were not announced but earlier reports say it's a one-year deal for Brissett to back up Deshaun Watson this season in Cleveland. Brissett would start the 2022 season if Watson is suspended by the league over sexual misconduct allegations.
Brissett made five starts in 2021 for the Miami Dolphins. He went 2-3. He's 14-23 as a starter over six seasons with three teams, including the Indianapolis Colts from 2017-20.
"Jacoby is a vet and with that he brings a lot of valuable experience to not just our QB room, but to our whole team," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said.
--The Detroit Lions are bringing back their former first-round pick, linebacker Jarrad Davis.
Terms were not announced.
Davis, 27, played last season in New York, recording 25 tackles in nine games (five starts). He racked up 10.5 sacks in his first four seasons in Detroit after the Lions selected him No. 21 overall in the 2017 draft.
--The Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr., ESPN reported.
Carter, 27, started all 17 games for Carolina last season, recording 88 tackles and a fumble recovery. He played 78 percent of the team's snaps on defense. He also played 27 percent of the Panthers' special teams snaps.
Carter has 178 tackles in 65 career games (30 starts) for the Panthers, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 draft.
--The Atlanta Falcons added free agent wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge on a one-year deal.
Hodge, 27, caught a career-high 13 passes for 157 yards in 16 games (one start) last season for the Detroit Lions. He has 30 career catches in 55 games for three teams.
The Falcons are beefing up a receiver corps stung by the year-long suspension of Calvin Ridley for gambling. The Falcons also lost Russell Gage in free agency.
