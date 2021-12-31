The Portland Trail Blazers on Friday named Rodney Billups, the younger brother of head coach Chauncey Billups, as an assistant coach.

The 38-year-old Rodney Billups was serving as a scout for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rodney Billups also spent the previous five seasons as head coach of the University of Denver. He went 48-94 and was dismissed after last season's 2-19 campaign.

Billups also played for Denver and averaged 8.5 points and 4.6 assists in 90 games (58 starts) from 2002-05 before playing overseas.

The Trail Blazers are a disappointing 13-21 in 45-year-old Chauncey Billups' first season as coach. Portland visits the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

--Field Level Media

