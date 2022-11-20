Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard has a right calf strain and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks, the team said Sunday.
The Trail Blazers said Lillard sustained a Grade 1 strain to the soleus muscle in the lower leg. The severity was detected in an MRI exam following Saturday's 118-113 home loss to the Utah Jazz.
He exited in the third quarter of the game after scoring 13 points in 27 minutes, despite 2-of-14 shooting. He added seven assists.
This is Lillard's second calf injury of the season. He left the team's game against the Miami Heat on Oct. 26 with a right calf strain and missed four games.
Lillard is averaging 26.3 points, 7.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 11 games this season. He was limited to just 29 games in 2021-22 because of an abdominal injury.
The 32-year-old has career averages of 24.7 points, 6.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 722 games, all with Portland. The Trail Blazers selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.
The Trail Blazers begin a four-game road eastern road swing beginning Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks.
--Field Level Media
