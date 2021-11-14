Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) drives against Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) attempts a shot against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) attempts a pass around the defense of Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) attempts a shot against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) attempts a shot against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) attempts a shot against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Pat Connaughton (24) react during the closing minutes of the fourth quarter during their loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo attempts a basket against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, right, during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks against Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) makes a pass against Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after a basket during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives against Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives against Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks against Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks against Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams reacts after a basket during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts to a play during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) fight for a rebound during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins dunks against Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrate a basket by Young during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
The Hawks’ Trae Young drives against the Bucks’ Jrue Holiday during the first quarter of Sunday’s game.
USA Today Sports - Jason Getz
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) drives against Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) attempts a shot against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) attempts a pass around the defense of Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) attempts a shot against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) attempts a shot against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) attempts a shot against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Pat Connaughton (24) react during the closing minutes of the fourth quarter during their loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo attempts a basket against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, right, during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks against Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) makes a pass against Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after a basket during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives against Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives against Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks against Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks against Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams reacts after a basket during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts to a play during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins dunks during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) fight for a rebound during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins dunks against Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins dunks during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrate a basket by Young during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Trae Young scored a season-high 42 points to help the Atlanta Hawks end their six-game losing streak with a 120-100 win over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.
Young was 16-for-26 from the field and 8-for-13 on 3-pointers — matching his career high for successful threes — and had 10 assists and eight rebounds. It was his second straight game with 30-plus points.
John Collins scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half, and Clint Capela added 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks.
Milwaukee was led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who returned from missing Friday’s game with a right-ankle sprain and recorded 26 points, six assists and five rebounds. Jrue Holiday added 19 points and eight assists and Grayson Allen scored 18. The Bucks lost their second straight game.
Atlanta improved to 4-1 at home and has won 11 straight home games against Eastern Conference opponents, tied for second-best in franchise history, and the longest such active streak in the NBA, according to Elias Sports.
The Hawks led by as many as 11 in the first quarter, making seven of 10 3-pointers — five of them by Young — and led 32-24.
Atlanta’s Cam Reddish was taken to the locker room with 7:21 left in the second quarter after banging knees with Bobby Portis, but he returned in the second half.
Young continued to pour it on with 12 points in the second quarter, giving him 27 at halftime. Atlanta made 11 3-pointers and outrebounded Milwaukee 28-16 to take a 58-44 lead into intermission.
The Bucks scored the first eight points of the third quarter to trim the lead to six, but the Hawks responded with a 6-0 run capped by Capela’s dunk to withstand the run and held an 89-77 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Milwaukee played without Brook Lopez (back injury), George Hill (back) and Khris Middleton (COVID protocol), and Atlanta was without De’Andre Hunter (wrist soreness).
Atlanta will complete a back-to-back by hosting Orlando on Monday. Milwaukee will return home Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers to start a five-game homestand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.