Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts with guard Dejounte Murray (5) against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) does an interview after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) dunks against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) dunks against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell (5) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell (5) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) dunks against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell (5) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) shoots after a foul call against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan looks on from the sideline against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (8) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) goes up for a shot as the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half at State Farm Arena on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images/TNS)
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) passes around Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (8) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives on Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) grabs a rebound against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots past Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and forward John Collins (20) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) shoots past Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers gestures from the sideline against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) grabs a rebound against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) fouls Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and forward John Collins (20) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) is introduced before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) is introduced before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Justin Holiday (8) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks lead assistant coach Joe Prunty talks to forward John Collins (20) before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand on the court before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Trae Young scored 15 of his 26 points in the first quarter and the Atlanta Hawks came away with a 104-95 win over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.
Young made only 7 of 21 field goals and was just 2-for-8 on 3-pointers, but was perfect on 10 free-throw attempts and had seven assists.
Atlanta has won four of its last five and went 3-1 on its homestand. The Sixers have lost three of their last four games. The two clubs play again on Saturday in Philadelphia.
The Hawks have scored 100-plus points in each of their first 12 games and have hit the century mark in 33 straight regular-season contests.
Atlanta center Clint Capela added 18 points and a season-high 20 rebounds. It was Capela's fifth straight double-digit rebound game and the third time in four games that he grabbed 19-plus rebounds. De'Andre Hunter scored 14 for the Hawks.
Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey added 15 points and Tobias Harris scored 12. The Sixers shot 20 percent (6 of 30) on 3-pointers, however.
The Hawks scored the final 11 points of the first quarter to take a 29-20 lead into the second. But the Sixers rode the 17 first-half points from Embiid and cut Atlanta's lead to 46-42 at the half.
The Sixers tied the game 55-55 at 5:50 of the third quarter, but the Hawks outscored them 25-11 the rest of the frame and led 80-66 at the break -- their biggest advantage of the game to that point. The Sixers played much of the quarter without Embiid, who picked up his fourth personal at 7:07.
Philadelphia cut the lead to 82-74 on an Embiid jumper with 10:32 remaining in the game, only to have Atlanta go on a 12-0 run punctuated by Onyeka Okongwu's slam and take a 20-point lead at 7:57.
Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers removed his starters with 4:31 left and his team behind by 17. The Sixers' subs cut the lead to six and the Sixers re-inserted Embiid down by eight with 1:28 remaining. But Embiid was limited to one made free throw over the remainder of the game.
