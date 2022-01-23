Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) moves past Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) during the first half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) reacts to a foul call during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; A detailed view of the shoes of Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego reacts during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; A detailed view of the shoes of Charlotte Hornets forward guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard forward Kevin Huerter (3) shoots as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (25) during the second half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) shoots as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (25) during the second half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) passes the ball during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego (right) talks to his players during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight (5) drives ion as he is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the second half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard forward Kevin Huerter (3) looks to pass during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) drives in for a lay up during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) dunks during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) drives in as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (25) during the second half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) lays on the floor after a hard fall during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called on a foul during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) shoots as he is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okungwu (17) during the first half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) looks to shoot as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward center Mason Plumlee (24) is defunded by Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okungwu (17) during the first half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) collides with Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) during the first half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) moves in ahead of Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (25) during the first half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives in as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) drives past Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) dunks as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (25) during the first half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) shoots as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward center John Collins (20) drives in as he is defended by Charlottes Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) looks to pass as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) shoots during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan draws up a play during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward center Mason Plumlee (24) and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Cappella (15) tip off the game at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) moves past Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) during the first half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) reacts to a foul call during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; A detailed view of the shoes of Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego reacts during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; A detailed view of the shoes of Charlotte Hornets forward guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard forward Kevin Huerter (3) shoots as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (25) during the second half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) shoots as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (25) during the second half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) passes the ball during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego (right) talks to his players during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight (5) drives ion as he is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the second half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard forward Kevin Huerter (3) looks to pass during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) drives in for a lay up during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) dunks during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) drives in as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (25) during the second half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) lays on the floor after a hard fall during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called on a foul during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) shoots as he is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okungwu (17) during the first half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) looks to shoot as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward center Mason Plumlee (24) is defunded by Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okungwu (17) during the first half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) collides with Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) during the first half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) moves in ahead of Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (25) during the first half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives in as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) drives past Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) dunks as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (25) during the first half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) shoots as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward center John Collins (20) drives in as he is defended by Charlottes Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) looks to pass as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) shoots during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan draws up a play during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Sharpe
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward center Mason Plumlee (24) and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Cappella (15) tip off the game at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Trae Young pumped in 30 points and the visiting Atlanta Hawks controlled most of the game in defeating the cold-shooting Charlotte Hornets 113-91 on Sunday night.
Young connected on eight of his 15 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc.
De'Andre Hunter posted 20 points, Kevin Huerter added 11 points and reserve Danilo Gallinari scored 10.
The Hawks made 15 of 39 shots from 3-point land, creating a sizable gap in perimeter scoring. Young's second-to-last 3 came at the 6:28 mark, putting Atlanta up 100-80.
Charlotte, which lost for just the second time in its last nine games, missed its first 19 attempts from 3-point range and finished 4-for-36 from deep.
Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball both racked up 19 points for the Hornets, while reserves P.J. Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr. both notched 12 points. Mason Plumlee's 11 rebounds helped Charlotte to a 54-45 edge on the boards.
Despite all of Charlotte's recent success, its two most recent losses have come at home to sub-.500 teams (Orlando and Atlanta).
Atlanta never allowed the Hornets to mount much of a rally, holding a lead of 20 points or larger for chunks of the fourth quarter.
The Hornets shot 0 for 16 on first-half 3-point attempts, with Ball holding the worst mark at 0-for-5 on his way to an 0-for-8 night on 3s. Charlotte's Terry Rozier, who recently ranked among the NBA's top dozen players in 3-pointers made per game, was 0 for 6 on those shots Sunday.
Rozier ended up with a game-high seven assists, but just seven points.
The Hawks led 55-44 at halftime, but the advantage swelled as Atlanta began the third quarter on a 20-9 run. That was capped by Young's 3-pointer, with the lead at 75-53.
The run ended with Washington's 3-pointer, the Hornets' first made 3 of the game. Washington finished 2-for-4 on 3s.
Atlanta has won two of three meetings with the Hornets this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.