Mar 21, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Trae Young bounced back from his second-worst scoring night of the season to score 30 points and lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 129-107 win over the visiting Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.
Young, who put up only nine points in Sunday's 126-118 loss at San Antonio, added 12 assists for his 35th double-double and 24th 30-point game of the season.
The win gives Atlanta (36-36) a four-game season sweep over Detroit and pulled the Hawks back to the .500 mark. The Hawks remain eighth in the Eastern Conference, 2 1/2 games behind Miami and one game ahead of Toronto.
Bogdan Bogdanovic started at guard in place of Dejounte Murray (non-COVID illness) and scored 18 points, hitting four of his nine 3-point shots. John Collins added 15 points and eight rebounds, and Clint Capela had 12 points and 16 rebounds. Atlanta has won two of its last three.
Detroit (16-57) was led by Marvin Bagley III with a season-high 31 points, including a career-high four 3-pointers. The Pistons also got 21 points from Killian Hayes and 17 from Jaden Ivey. The Pistons have lost four straight and 15 of their last 16.
Atlanta led 38-32 after the first quarter and stretched the advantage to nine on a basket by Onyeka Okongwu with 8:42 left in the second. But the Pistons went on a 15-6 run and tied the game three minutes later. The Hawks led 66-59 at halftime behind Young's 15 points. Bagley and Hayes each scored 17 in the first half.
The Hawks outscored the Pistons 18-2 to start the third quarter and open a 23-point lead, 84-61. Atlanta outscored the Pistons 33-19 in the quarter and led 99-78 entering the fourth.
Atlanta also played without reserve Jalen Johnson, who missed his third game with a left hamstring and groin sprain. The Pistons were without Jalen Duren (cervical whiplash) and Isaiah Livers (right hip soreness).
The Hawks complete a back-to-back on Wednesday with a visit to Minnesota. Detroit plays against Friday at Toronto.
