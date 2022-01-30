Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots a three point shot against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after being called for a foul against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts to Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) after being called for a technical foul during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) dunks against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan checks the scoreboard during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) dribbles defended by Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The shoe of Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) shown on the court during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The shoes of Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) on the court during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) reacts with guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) after making a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots a free throw against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) reacts after making a three point shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The shoes of Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) on the floor during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts with teammates during player introductions before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reach for a rebound during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots at the basket over Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) tries to get to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) scores a basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan follows the action against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) brings the ball up the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) passes the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes to center Clint Capela (15) past Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) controls the ball against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) shoots behind Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) controls the ball against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) controls the ball against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) scores on a reverse jam over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) scores on a reverse jam over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) stands at the free throw line during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots behind Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forwards Stanley Johnson (14) and Anthony Davis (3) have a discussion during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) looks for a shot against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel on the sidelines during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) passes the ball defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on the court prior to the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) on the court prior to the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Trae Young scored 36 points Sunday, sparking the Atlanta Hawks to a seventh consecutive victory, this one a 129-121 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.
Young was 12 of 22 from the floor and hit four 3-pointers including a decisive long-range bomb with 53.1 seconds left that capped another Atlanta fourth-quarter rally.
The Lakers led by 11 early in the fourth quarter after Malik Monk's 3-pointer made it 104-93, but Atlanta answered with a 14-2 run, taking the lead on a 3-pointer from Lou Williams with 7:27 remaining. The game was tied at 121 with 1:52 remaining but the Hawks scored the final eight points of the game and Bogdan Bogdanovic iced it with two free throws with 17.1 left.
Young also 12 assists in the game as Atlanta also got 20 points and 11 rebounds from John Collins and 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting off the bench from Onyeka Okongwu. Clint Capela had 15 points and nine rebounds and Bogdanovic added 10 off the bench.
The loss ruined a season-high 33-point performance by Monk, who made a season-high eight 3s, and had 10 rebounds after missing Friday's game in Charlotte with a strained groin. Monk scored 29 against the Hawks in their first meeting, which the Lakers won 134-118 on Jan. 7.
The Lakers also got 27 points and five rebounds from Anthony Davis, who was back in the lineup Sunday after missing a game with wrist soreness. Russell Westbrook added 20 points and 12 assists.
The Lakers were playing without LeBron James, who missed his third consecutive game (all defeats) because of left knee soreness. James was not at the game, returning to Los Angeles to have the knee examined.
The Lakers led 71-62 at halftime, their highest scoring first half of the season. Los Angeles shot 71.4 percent (30 of 42) from the floor and Monk scored 19, including a last-second 3-pointer to complete a 17-6 run. Davis had 18 points in the first half.
The Hawks are right back in action Monday at home against the Toronto Raptors. The Lakers are off until they host Portland on Wednesday.
