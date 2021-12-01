Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts to a made basket in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) celebrates with center Clint Capela (15) during a timeout in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle complains about a non call to referee Tony Brothers (25) in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) dribbles the ball while Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) and guard Trae Young (11) defend in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kelan Martin (21) dives into Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) shoots the ball while Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) rebounds the ball in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) dribbles the ball while Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) slam dunks the ball in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) shoots the ball while Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) slam dunks the ball in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) shoots the ball while Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts to a foul in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) slam dunks the ball while Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) shoots the ball while Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) slam dunks the ball while Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (12) shoots the ball while Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) dribbles the ball while Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) shoots the ball while Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) shoots the ball in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) passes the ball around Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kelan Martin (21) shoots the ball in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) passes the ball while Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) looks to shoot the ball while Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) shoots the ball while Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kelan Martin (21) shoots the ball while Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) shoots the ball in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) shoots the ball while Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) slam dunks the ball while Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) shoots the ball while Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) and center Myles Turner (33) defend in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (12) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) dribbles the ball while Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (12) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) shoots the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket while Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) and center Myles Turner (33) defend in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) passes the ball in the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Brad Wanamaker (10) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Brad Wanamaker (10) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb (26) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb (26) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb (26) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts to a basket and foul in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) dribbles the ball while Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) defends in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) shoots the ball in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) defends in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) defends in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) passes the ball while Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) defends in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) defends in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) warms up before the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) warms up before the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts to a made basket in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
