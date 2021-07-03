The Atlanta Hawks announced that star guard Trae Young will play in Saturday night's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Young missed the past two games with a bone bruise in his right foot. Atlanta went 1-1 in his absence.
The Hawks trail 3-2 in the series and need a win Saturday night to force Game 7.
Young suffered the injury during Game 3 when he accidentally stepped on an official's foot.
Also, Hawks guard/forward Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) will play.
Bucks two-time MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his second consecutive game after hyperextending his left knee in Game 4.
--Field Level Media
