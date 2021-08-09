Toronto FC removed the "interim" tag from head coach Javier Perez's job title on Monday.
Perez, 44, will serve as the club's head coach for the remainder of the 2021 season.
Toronto is 2-1-4 since Perez took over after first-year coach Chris Armas was fired on July 4. Armas was hired in January after head coach Greg Vanney joined the Los Angeles Galaxy following a seven-year stint with Toronto FC.
Despite the modest surge, Toronto (3-9-6, 15 points) has the fewest points in the league entering Saturday's home date with the MLS-best New England Revolution (12-3-4, 40 points).
--Field Level Media
