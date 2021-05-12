Toronto FC signed free agent forward Dom Dwyer to a two-year contract, the team announced.
Dwyer, 30, has tallied 81 goals and 18 assists in 195 matches (165 starts) with Sporting Kansas City (2012-17) and Orlando City SC (2017-20).
"Dom is a powerful attacking player that has experience scoring goals in this league. He's been training with us in Orlando, and he's fit very well within the group," Toronto general manager Ali Curtis said in a statement. "Adding Dom gives us another dangerous attacking option when we think about our front six.
"Dom very much wanted to join the club and that was a big part of the signing process, given he had interest from other clubs. We're happy he's with us, and we're looking forward to him getting on the field."
Dwyer's 2020 season with Orlando City ended after just two games due to a partial patella tendon tear in his left knee.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.