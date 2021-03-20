Toronto FC have resumed full training following a COVID-19 outbreak that sent players and staff home to self-isolate.

The MLS club worked out together Friday for the first time since March 3, when nine positive cases prompted a shutdown of team facilities in Toronto.

Toronto departs Wednesday for Orlando, where the club will be based temporarily due to U.S.-Canada border restrictions.

Toronto opens the MLS regular season against CF Montreal on April 17 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Before that, the club has a round-of-16 clash with Mexico's Club Leon in the CONCACAF Champions League. The teams will meet April 7 in Mexico and April 14 in the Orlando area.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.