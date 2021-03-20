Toronto FC have resumed full training following a COVID-19 outbreak that sent players and staff home to self-isolate.
The MLS club worked out together Friday for the first time since March 3, when nine positive cases prompted a shutdown of team facilities in Toronto.
Toronto departs Wednesday for Orlando, where the club will be based temporarily due to U.S.-Canada border restrictions.
Toronto opens the MLS regular season against CF Montreal on April 17 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Before that, the club has a round-of-16 clash with Mexico's Club Leon in the CONCACAF Champions League. The teams will meet April 7 in Mexico and April 14 in the Orlando area.
--Field Level Media
