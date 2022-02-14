Toronto FC loaned defender Auro to Santos FC of Brazil's Serie A for the remainder of the 2022 season.

The deal announced Monday also includes a purchase option for Santos for the 26-year-old Brazilian.

Auro initially joined Toronto on loan from Brazil's Sao Paulo in 2018.

He played in 84 MLS matches (78 starts) for the Reds from 2018-21 and contributed 10 assists.

Auro is the third fullback to depart Toronto this offseason, along with Justin Morrow (retired) and Richie Laryea (transferred to Nottingham Forest).

--Field Level Media

