Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola is expected to miss the rest of the 2021 MLS season with a torn ACL.
Akinola, 21, was making his first-ever start for Team Canada on Sunday when he injured his right knee during a 1-0 CONCACAF Gold Cup loss to the United States in Kansas City, Kan.
Akinola has three goals in 11 games (eight starts) this season for Toronto.
The TFC Academy product has posted 13 goals and two assists in 38 games (21 starts) since making his MLS debut in 2018.
Toronto FC announced Tuesday that Akinola would return to the team in the coming days for further evaluation by the club's medical staff.
