Toronto FC announced a multiyear extension for general manager Ali Curtis on Tuesday.
The specific length of the new deal was not revealed by the club. Curtis has held the position the past two seasons.
"We are thrilled to have Ali signed to a new contract," Toronto FC president Bill Manning said in a press release. "I'm a big believer in stability and Ali has proved during his two seasons with the club that he's a talented executive and a tireless worker. We have a great working relationship and I look forward to continuing our work to improve TFC in every way."
Toronto has made the playoffs each season of Curtis' tenure. The club won the Eastern Conference title in 2019, losing to the Seattle Sounders in the MLS Cup.
Curtis' biggest addition was the signing of designated player Alejandro Pozuelo, who was named last season's MVP after recording nine goals and 10 assists in 23 games.
"I am happy about extending my contract with Toronto FC," Curtis said in a statement. "It's a great club that resides in an incredible community. I am both honoured and appreciative of the support from ownership and MLSE Leadership and I can't thank Bill Manning enough for his belief in me. I am excited about all of the work we have in front of us, in order to achieve our collective goals."
--Field Level Media
