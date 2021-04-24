Santos FC has agreed to transfer winger Yeferson Soteldo to Toronto FC, the Brazilian club announced Saturday.
The 23-year-old Venezuelan contributed 18 goals and 16 assists in 85 matches with Santos since 2019, according to TSN.
Soteldo also has one goal and three assists in 19 appearances with the Venezuelan national team.
Before joining Santos, Soteldo played for Zamora in Venezuela's top flight and with Huachipato in Chile's Primera Division.
