Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore underwent successful foot surgery Thursday and will be sidelined for six weeks.
The team announced that the 31-year-old veteran had a procedure on his right foot at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, where he went seeking a second opinion on what has been a chronic injury.
Altidore has scored two goals in 10 games (five starts) this season for Toronto (3-11-6, 15 points), which has the worst record in the league.
He has 75 goals and 25 assists in 170 games (132 starts) with the New York Red Bulls (2006-08) and TFC (2015-21).
A longtime member of the U.S. men's national team, Altidore scored 42 goals and earned 115 caps from 2007-19.
Toronto also announced that midfielder Ralph Priso will have surgery on his right ankle. He was injured in the second half of Saturday's 2-1 loss to the visiting New England Revolution.
Priso, 19, has a goal and two assists in 11 games (seven starts) this season. He played in four games as a rookie in 2020.
--Field Level Media
