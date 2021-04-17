Top-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia swept her way into the finals at Charleston on Saturday and will play Australia's Astra Sharma on Sunday.
Jabeur needed just 89 minutes to defeat Montenegro's Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-0. Jabeur won 65 percent of her first serves and broke Kovinic seven times in the win.
Sharma defeated Colombia's Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 7-6 (5), 6-1 in 90 minutes.
Serrano struggled with her second serve, winning just 31.3 percent of those. Sharma was able to cash in on seven more points than her opponent on the second serve.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.