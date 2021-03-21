Jada Boyd poured in 18 points and North Carolina State used dominating second and third quarters to put away North Carolina A&T 79-58 in the NCAA Tournament's first round Sunday afternoon on the Texas State campus in San Marcos, Texas.
Kai Crutchfield added 14 points, Elissa Cunane had 12 points and Jakia Brown-Turner supplied 10 points and 10 rebounds for NC State (21-2), which holds a No. 1 regional seed for the first time in program history. The Wolfpack have won four consecutive first-round games in the NCAA Tournament.
The Wolfpack meets either eighth-seeded South Florida or ninth-seeded Washington State, who face off Sunday night, on Tuesday in the Mercado Region's second round.
NC State led only 21-20 after the first quarter, but the Wolfpack outscored N.C. A&T 43-24 across the middle two quarters.
N.C. A&T (14-3), which had a four-game winning streak snapped, received 23 points and seven rebounds from Chanin Scott and 11 points from Jayla Jones-Pack. Scott and Jones-Pack combined to shoot 16-for-27 from the field, but the other Aggies starters were just 3-for-15.
Boyd shot 8-for-11 from the field while coming off the bench. The Wolfpack were 8-for-19 on 3-point attempts, with Crutchfield going 4-for-5 from deep.
The Aggies also lost first-round games in 2016 and 2018, drawing top-seeded opponents in those years as well.
NC State is 10-0 all-time in games with the Aggies, who fell to the Wolfpack in the 2019-20 season opener.
--Field Level Media
