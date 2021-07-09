Top-seeded Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine staved off Italy's Sara Errani 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.
Yastremska had four aces but also committed seven double faults to none for Errani, who saved 10 of 16 break points and converted five of her seven opportunities to put pressure on her opponent. Yastremska went up 6-1 in the first-set tiebreaker but lost three straight points to Errani before putting the set away on her fourth set point.
The 38th-ranked player in the world, Yastremska is the only remaining seeded player left standing after Germany's Jule Niemeier upset No. 3 seed Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 6-2, 6-4, and Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse outlasted No. 4-seeded American Danielle Collins 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 in 2 1/2 hours.
Yastremska will face Ruse in the semifinals Saturday while Niemeier will see fellow German Andrea Petkovic, who defeated Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium 6-2, 7-5 on Friday.
--Field Level Media
