Egypt's Mayar Sherif toppled No. 1 seed Alize Cornet of France 6-2, 6-4 on Tuesday in the first round of the Winners Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.
Sherif won 78 percent of her first-serve points (32 of 41). She prevailed despite not hitting a single ace and having Cornet save 8 of 12 break points.
The Nos. 4 and 7 seeds in the draw also lost Tuesday. Italian fourth seed Martina Trevisan fell to Czech challenger Kristyna Pliskova 6-4, 6-4, and No. 7 Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria lost to Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2 seed Andrea Petkovic of Germany won when Romanian opponent Alexandra Dulgheru retired in the second set. No. 3 Ana Bogdan -- the highest-seeded player representing the host nation in the event -- took care of first-round opponent Panna Udvardy of Hungary 6-2, 6-4.
