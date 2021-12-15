The top high school football recruit in the country, Travis Hunter, surprised the nation as he flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State, where he will be coached by Deion Sanders.
Hunter, a cornerback from Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, gave his verbal commitment to Florida State in March 2020. But on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, the prized recruit opted to sign with Jackson State.
Hunter had offers from many of the top programs in the country, including Alabama, Clemson and Georgia, Rivals reported. Signing with Jackson State, an HBCU program in Jackson, Mississippi, was a shock to many.
“Sometimes we are called to step into a bigger future than the one we imagined for ourselves,” Hunter said. “For me, that future is at Jackson State University.”
Sanders, the former Dallas Cowboys icon who played his college ball at Florida State, has led Jackson State to an 11-1 record in his first year with the program. He said earlier in the week the program would “shock the country” during the early signing period, the Clarion Ledger reported.
Bruce Feldman, a college football reporter for Fox Sports and The Athletic, said Hunter’s decision “unquestionably became the biggest signing day stunner” in his career.
Similarly, Yahoo Sports columnist Dan Wetzel said Hunter opting to go to Jackson State is why signing day “never disappoints.”
Before Hunter’s signing, Jackson State’s recruiting class was already the highest-rated class in FCS history, the Clarion Ledger reported.
Hunter dominated at wide receiver and cornerback at his Georgia high school, Sports Illustrated reported. He told the publication he thinks he’ll “be the best to ever do it, the best to play two ways.”
He’s been referred to as a “generational talent,” and 247 Sports national recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins has compared him to Charles Woodson.
In making his surprise decision, Hunter said football legends Jerry Rice, Doug Williams and Walter Payton helped pave the way for him.
“Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a rich history in football. I want to be part of that history, and more, I want to be part of that future,” he said. “I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow, make it a little easier for the next player to recognize that HBCU’s may be everything you want and more: an exciting college experience, a vital community, and a life-changing place to play football,” Hunter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.