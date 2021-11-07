Georgia remained a unanimous No. 1 for the fifth straight week, No. 3 Alabama gained ground on No. 2 Cincinnati and No. 5 Oregon leapfrogged Ohio State in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday.
The Bulldogs (9-0) captured all 63 first-place votes following Saturday's 43-6 thumping of Missouri.
The Bearcats (9-0) received 1,440 points from the media panel after their 28-20 win against Tulsa, just four points ahead of the Crimson Tide (8-1) following their 20-14 defeat of LSU.
Oklahoma (9-0) held onto the No. 4 slot after an idle weekend and the Ducks (8-1) rose two spots after beating Washington 26-16. Oregon jumped over No. 6 Ohio State (8-1) and Michigan State (8-1), as the Spartans fell from No. 5 to No. 8 after a 40-29 loss to Purdue.
No. 7 Notre Dame (8-1), No. 9 Michigan (8-1) and No. 10 Oklahoma State (8-1) round out the Top 10.
Seven ranked teams lost over the weekend.
After making its first-ever appearance in the Top 10 last week, Wake Forest (8-1) dropped three places to No. 13 after a 58-55 shootout loss at North Carolina.
No. 11 Texas A&M (7-2), No. 12 Ole Miss (7-2) and No. 14 BYU (8-2) are the highest-ranked teams with two losses.
Unbeaten UTSA (9-0) climbed a spot to No. 15 after a 44-23 victory against UTEP.
No. 20 Wisconsin (6-3), No. 21 North Carolina State (7-2) and No. 25 Pittsburgh (7-2) returned to the Top 25, while Kentucky, SMU and Fresno State dropped out.
