Patrick Baldwin Jr., ranked the No. 4 prospect in the Class of 2021 by ESPN and 247Sports, committed Wednesday to play for his father at Milwaukee.
The 6-foot-9, 190-pound small forward from Sussex (Wis.) Hamilton High School is the son of Panthers head coach Pat Baldwin.
Baldwin, who chose the Horizon League program over Duke and Georgetown, easily becomes the highest-ranked recruit in Milwaukee history.
He averaged 24.3 points and 10.8 rebounds as a junior and was named Wisconsin's Gatorade Player of the Year. His senior season ended abruptly with an ankle injury in his second game.
His father has coached the Panthers for four seasons, compiling a 47-70 record that includes a 10-12 mark in 2020-21.
Milwaukee hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament since the 2013-14 season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.