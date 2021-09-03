In his first career start, C.J. Stroud threw for 294 yards and four second-half touchdowns as No. 4 Ohio State rallied to defeat Minnesota 45-31 on Thursday at Minneapolis in the season opener for each team.
Stroud, who had never thrown a collegiate pass, was 13-for-22 with one interception for the Buckeyes, who trailed 14-10 at halftime and 21-17 in the third quarter.
Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 163 yards and two TDs, but 14 unanswered points by Ohio State proved the difference.
No. 22 Coastal Carolina 52, The Citadel 14
Reese White rushed for a pair of touchdowns during a big second quarter in the Chanticleers' season-opening win against the Bulldogs in Conway, S.C.
Shermari Jones also scored on two touchdown runs for Coastal Carolina, which overwhelmed its in-state opponent by racking up 610 yards of offense. Jones finished with 100 rushing yards on nine attempts.
Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall, the reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, completed 16 of 19 passes for 262 yards and one touchdown.
No. 24 Utah 40, Weber State 17
Charlie Brewer threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Utes past the Wildcats in the season opener for both teams at Salt Lake City.
Utah's Dalton Kincaid caught four passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Tavion Thomas added 107 yards and a pair of TDs on 12 carries.
Weber State's Rashid Shaheed returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. He tied an FCS record with his sixth career touchdown off a kickoff return.
No. 25 Arizona State 41, Southern Utah 14
Rachaad White and DeaMonte Trayanum rushed for two touchdowns apiece to help the Sun Devils roll past Southern Utah at Tempe, Ariz.
Ricky Pearsall and Daniyel Ngata added TD runs while Darien Butler intercepted two passes for the Sun Devils (1-0). DeAndre Pierce also had an interception for Arizona State, which forced four turnovers.
Judd Cockett scored on a reverse and David Moore III rushed for a score for Southern Utah (0-2). Justin Miller completed 19 of 30 passes for 146 yards but was intercepted three times for the Thunderbirds.
--Field Level Media
